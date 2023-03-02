Tower of Doomthe first DLCs Of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hopeis available starting today on Nintendo Switch and obviously could not miss a launch trailerentertaining and spectacular as expected from Ubisoft Milan.

We have reported in the past few hours that there is a free demo of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on eShopmade so that all users have the opportunity to try the excellent strategic experience developed by Davide Soliani and his team.

As revealed in the trailer, Tower of Doooom introduces a new mode game in which our heroes will have to face the pitfalls of a tower, with ever-changing and increasingly complex battles that will take them to the top, where their precious reward is found.

If you haven’t bought the game yet, the eShop demo can certainly help you decide, as well as our review of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.