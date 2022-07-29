One of the most anticipated games by users of Nintendo Switch it is without a doubt Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which will arrive right in 2022. Given its proximity, the development team continues to share more details. This time the star of the new trailer is Bowser.

As you surely remember, it’s been a few weeks since Ubisoft confirmed that this title with Mario and the cute Rabbids will arrive in October to offer a new and crazy adventure.

The trailer shows us how Bowser has joined the action of the game, as well as introducing us to a couple of planets known as Pristine Peaks and Beacon Beach, but not without forgetting that we can also see how some of the new powers and techniques should be used. in battle. Without further ado we leave you to watch this trailer.

We remind you that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20th.

Source: Nintendo Life