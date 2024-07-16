The Amazon Prime Day Deals They also include many video games of all genres and for all consoles. One of the most interesting is undoubtedly the one dedicated to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch, offered with a discount of up to 75% for Prime members. You can reach the offer at this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The list price of the game is 59.99 euros, while the current discounted price is only 14.99 eurosthe lowest ever recorded on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon with immediate availability and one-day shipping.
Mario and Rabbids join forces again in a game made in Italy
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a turn-based strategy game made by Ubisoft Milan exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Mario and Rabbids join forces once again to face a new galactic threat called Cursa, an evil entity that wants to consume the Sparks, creatures born from the fusion of Rabbids and Luma.
The game features a combat system that combines freedom of movement with strategic planning. Players will be able to form a team of three heroes, choosing from nine characters, including Mario, the Rabbids version of Peach, and many more. For more information, we refer you to our review of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
#Mario #Rabbids #Sparks #Hope #sale #Amazon #lowest #price #Prime #Day
Leave a Reply