Building on a first alliance in 2017, Ubisoft And Nintendo they joined again with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a brand new adventure with bright colors and an incredible atmosphere. And above all, the title is not a traditional platform game as it is based on tactical action, with turn-based combat.

Now, Ubisoft has outlined the future of this game as three DLCs have been announced that will arrive in the next year.

Tower of Doooom: Here Madame Bwahstrella asks Mario and Bunny Peach for help to clean up her multidimensional tower and save Spawny. This first DLC will be available in early 2023 and will specifically add a new combat game mode, establishing increasingly strategic battles as the floors are scaled.

DLC 2: If it doesn’t have a name yet, we know that this extension will take us on a journey to a whole new planet with new environments, new characters, secrets here and there and, of course, enemies designed for the occasion. The DLC will arrive in mid-2023.

DLC 3: Similarly, no name is given but Ubisoft specifies that this latest expansion will ask Rabbit Mario, Rabbit Peach and above all Rayman to join forces in a “surprising, fun and epic adventure”. We can even check out Rayman as a new position is offered. The DLC will arrive at the end of 2023.

The first DLC, Tower of Doooom, will only be available to owners of the Season Pass, which also includes the next two. However, keep in mind that the other two in question can be purchased separately when they launch.

Source: Nintendo Life