Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope brought home excellent votes on the latest issue of Famitsu, with three 8s and a 9 for a total of 33/40. Sure, he did better It Takes Two with his three 9s and an 8 for a total of 35/40, but neither of them came close to the perfect score.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]

River City Girls 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

It Takes Two (Switch) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]

TOMOMI (Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]

In our review of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope we underlined the many advantages and novelties of this episode of the Ubisoft series, which revolutionizes the movement system typical of strategic adding an unprecedented degree of freedom and increases the general thickness through some very interesting ideas.

The Nintendo Switch version of It Takes Two is another great product: a surprising conversion on a technical level, which manages to effectively translate the experience developed by Hazelight and its many strengths onto the screen of the hybrid console.

Finally, as regards River City Girls 2 and TOMOMIit is respectively the latest WayForward title and a retro-style action platformer developed by the Japanese team NUL2 Studio: both have received fairly positive evaluations.