Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the most interesting products is Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Cosmic Edition for Nintendo Switch. The price on offer is €20.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €60.99. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Cosmic Edition includes the base game plus the Galactic Prestige collection which in turn includes three cosmetic variations for the immediately available weapons. We are talking about a turn-based strategy game in which we can take control of Mario, his allies and the Nintendo version of the Rabbids. Each character has their own unique weapons and must be used correctly in combat.