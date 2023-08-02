Ubisoft Milan announces that the third and final DLC of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hopecalled “Rayman in the Phantom Show” will be launched next August 30th. Below we can see the presentation trailer, after which we include the official description provided by ubisoft.

Rayman is back! And he is the special guest in a new and mysterious dimension: the studios of Opera Siderale TV, of the Phantom. Yes, you read right! The Ghost, the charismatic and ghostly boss from Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle, is also back, and he needs some help boosting his channel’s ratings.

About Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope:

Only the most extravagant groups of Heroes can ignite the sparks of hope in the galaxy!

Join Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a cosmic journey to defeat Cursa and save the galaxy! Explore the planets of the universe full of strange inhabitants, memorable missions and fun secrets. Defeat your enemies with the new combat system that mixes real-time action with turn-based tactics. Join forces with the immense energy of the Sparks and anything will become possible… for better OR for worse!