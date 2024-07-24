A few years ago, specifically in the 2017a joint work by Nintendo and Ubisoftwhich at that time sounded like a joke in bad taste, but in the E3 That year we met none other than Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. A project that, although it sounded very crazy, turned out to be pleasantly fun for those who tried it at the time, and this game as well as its sequel 2022Sparks of Hopewere directed by the creative Davide Soliani.

However, nothing is forever, and just like what happened with the creator of the saga RaymanMichel Ancel, has left the company to pursue new paths, and that could be because not long ago the last DLC of Sparks of Hope and now with the free space he would have left the company.

Hi all folks. After 25 years, 11 of which beautifully spent working with Nintendo on Mario+Rabbids along the company of our incredible community of players, I have decided to leave Ubisoft to embark on a new adventure. I can’t say more now. Thanks a lot for everything, truly 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/nafgBC2bu8 — Davide Soliani (@DavideSoliani) July 24, 2024

Here is the creative description:

Davide Soliani is an Italian video game designer best known for his work at Ubisoft. He is particularly recognized for his role as creative director of the critically acclaimed game “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle,” a unique crossover between Nintendo’s Mario franchise and Ubisoft’s Rabbids series.