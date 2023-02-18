Genoa – He is dead Mario Preve, former owner of ‘Riso Gallo’, who last May, having turned 80, had left the company to his sons Eugenio, Emanuele, Riccardo and Carlo. This was announced by Marco Francese, mayor of Robbio, in the province of Pavia where the company headquarters are located. “Unfortunately, Mario Preve, an extraordinary person, has left us – he writes on social media – owner of Riso Gallo. Mario was very close to our city, he had a friendly and non-masterly approach with each of the employees. Always kind, discreet, respectful. other times that he did so much for Robbio, his actions will benefit our city through his children. He was able to make a fundamental generational change in a company with over 160 years of history”.

The company was in the 1856 with the return from Argentina of Giobatta Preve who opened a business in Genoa together with a partner. The ‘Riso Gallo’ brand was born in 1943 by Riccardo Preve. In Italy, the headquarters were first moved to Novara and later, in 1926, to Robbie Lomellina but it was in 2004 that the company, under the guidance of Mario Preve, officially assumed the name of Riso Gallo. Mario Preve, an exponent of the fifth generation, began working in the company in 1965 and in 1969 he returned again to Buenos Aires where he alternated with his brothers Alberto and Cesare at the helm of the Argentine plant.

The company, which employs over a thousands of farmers of the provinces of Vercelli, Pavia, Novara and Milan, has branches in France, Great Britain, Spain, Switzerland and carries out direct sales in Austria and Germany. On 3 October 2016, the Ministry of Economic Development issued a commemorative stamp for the company’s 160th anniversary. On this occasion, Mario Preve announced that he was leaving the operational command to his four sons.

Preve also had a villa in San Michele di Pagana and was very active in the circles of entrepreneurs and industrialists on the eastern coast.