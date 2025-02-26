The year 2025 is going to leave different astronomical and visual phenomena, so lovers of the contemplation of the night sky can enjoy different events, such as the one that will be given same Friday, February 28, 2025, during the afternoonas explained by the expert Mario Picazo through a publication in LinkedIn.

“Great gift for the afternoon of Friday, February 28. If the clouds or light pollution do not prevent it, You will be able to enjoy a planetary alignmentthis time, with the seven planets of the Solar System present at the same time, “says Picazo in his post.

Specifically, you can see “from right to left” The following planets:

Saturn

Mercury

Neptune

Venus

Uranus

Jupiter

Mars

“It is less common than most, or even all planets, align in this way”

“It is not uncommon for some planets to be on the same side of the sun at the same time, but it is less common than most, or even all the planets, align in this way,” he continues to explain, adding that the time of departure and concealment of the planets It will depend on the part of the world in which you live everyone.

“This occurs because all the planets of the solar system orbit around the sun In a plane called ecliptic. Some of the planets have slightly inclined orbits above or below this plane, but all are more or less at the same level as grooves in a disc thanks to the way stars like our sun form, “he says.

“This phenomenon, seen for the last time, will not happen again until 2040”

“This phenomenon, lastly seen years ago, It will not happen again until 2040 “he indicates, adding that these types of lineups are not uncommon, but seeing all the planets together is weird.

Thus, “the best time to see it is shortly after sunset and, although lMost planets will be visible to the naked eyeUranus and Neptune do require the use of a telescope or, at least, binoculars to enjoy them. “