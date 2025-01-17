During this beginning of 2025, many experts have pointed to the sky to point out the first visual phenomenon that will be able to be seen this year, an unusual alignment of six planets which, later, will become seven.

Specifically, Mario Picazo has shared a publication on his official X account (formerly Twitter) in which he has notified his followers so that they can “enjoy the show.”

Alignment of six planets

“The spectacular alignment of planets has already begun that during the next two months “It’s going to have us staring at the night sky.”he indicates in his publication.

“In the meantime, enjoy the show”

“Mercury will join the six in the image in a few days to complete the group. In the meantime, enjoy the show,” he said, referring to the lineup that can already be seen, made up of Venus, Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mars. Later, Mercury will also align.

You have to know that four of these planets are already visible to the naked eyealthough to see the total of six planets aligned it will be necessary to use optical instruments. Thus, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars can be seen without a telescope, just by looking at the night sky, while Neptune and Uranus will require instruments to be seen from Earth.

Venus will be the planet that is best appreciated At first glance, the brightest, since it is close to Earth, while Saturn will be close to Venus and Mars will shine brighter on January 16 and 17.

Furthermore, as a curious fact, you should know that this alignment, in which only the Earth itself and Pluto are missing, It will not be repeated until the year 2492.

