We are about to finish the month of February, month completely in the winter although, judging by the last days, time It has not been entirely as expected.

This is because, in various parts of Spain, temperatures They have looked more like those that occur in the early spring than those that would have to be in February. Although it should be added that at other points like Galicia the rains were present.

What is characterizing at the time of these last days is Variabilitysince the same scenarios are not being given throughout the country and the state of the skies, together with temperatures, they are fluctuating almost day to day.

Thus, the popular meteorologist Mario Picazoin his time forecast for this week, he warned that this change situation was going to be produced, something that has also been notified from the AEMET (State Meteorology Agency).









Rains from Thursday

Taking as reference its weekly forecast, Picazo advances that A new front comes this Thursdayafter Wednesday, a truce was given to rainfall.

The front affects “also to northwestalthough it seems that it drags more cold air and that cold air will surely affect during the final stretch of the week to the South and Canary Mediterranean», Says the meteorologist, and continues to indicate that according to this front, more intense rains could be given in the aforementioned sources. Regarding weekend «We could see rains reaching southeast of the Peninsula, Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

“Thermal slide” in Spain

Picazo has also talked about the temperatures that will be in the next few days in our country. The beginning of the week was somewhat warmer than normal, while Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures have been going down Progressively, except for southeast where the minimums were higher.

That is why the meteorologist speaks of a “Thermal slide” Since the temperatures rose and then fall, and on Thursday the decrease in temperatures continues because of the front, “although the values ​​of temperatures in many areas will continue to be above the usual average for these dates,” says Picazo in Eltiempo.es

Following that temperature drop it is expected to be Presence of snow in several mountainous areas of the country because the level will be lower than that of previous days.