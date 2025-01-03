Only three days have passed in 2025, but the Christmas holidays continue, since the day of the Three Wise Men or the Epiphany of the Lord, on January 6, has yet to arrive. This national holiday is marked by the day in which in all homes in Spain gifts are opened that the Three Wise Men leave under the tree.

However, the afternoon before the magic is also present due to the cavalcades of the Three Wise Menin which their majesties walk the streets handing out candy and joy to the little ones, announcing that there is nothing left for their arrival.

With these days just around the corner, since this year they fall on January 5 on a Sunday, the day of the parades, and on the 6th on a Monday, a holiday, many people wonder what time is going to accompany us to find out if we can go out to see their majesties in their floats.

The popular meteorologist Mario Picazo responded to this question, giving his weather forecast for the coming days, as he usually does, through his social networks and the eltiempo.es website. As Picazo begins by announcing on his personal X account, changes are coming this yearspecifically rain and wind “to liven up this monotonous meteorology at the start of the new year”:









In his most detailed forecast, the meteorologist warns that the situation that has occurred on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, in which the skies have been clear in almost all of Spain, with the exception of areas of the southeast of the peninsula that were flooded with water, the rain falls again in the north and will spread to more areas in the coming days.

«This Friday we are going to see an advancing front reaching the northern end of the peninsula that will leave rainfall from Galicia through the Cantabrian Sea to the westernmost Pyrenees. An increase in cloudiness is also expected in much of the northern half of the peninsula while in the rest more open skies will generally dominate. It will be on Saturday when it begins to enter the west of Galicia a new more active front system to open the door of instability», says Picazo.

Is it going to snow on January 6, Three Kings Day?

The forecast from the well-known meteorologist also answers this question: «Between Saturday and Three Kings Day, rain, snow and in some areas, especially in the northwest, intense wind and waves will gain prominence. Looking ahead to Monday, Three Kings’ Day, we could expect light snowfall in the mountains of the north of the peninsulaespecially in the Cantabrian Mountains above 800-1000 meters and in the Pyrenees above 900-1000 meters. In Madrid, for example, snow is expected to fall right on the morning of January 6, but only in the Sierra de Guadarrama and Cotos.

Rain and feeling cold due to the wind

This first storm of 2025 will leave rainfall that will mean that in many territories of the peninsula we will have a Three Kings parade through waterthese being less frequent towards the Mediterranean region and, in the Canary Islands, the weather will be stable. As the days go by, the wind is expected to pick up and the waves increase, “especially between Sunday and Tuesday in areas of the northwest of the peninsula, although it will progressively be noticed in many other areas of Spain.”

Regarding temperatures, these are going to rise in many provinces but, due to the wind, the cold feeling It will be the protagonist, yes, with less frost than until now.