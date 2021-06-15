If you fancy a tour through some of Mario Party’s back catalog, well, Mario Party Superstars sounds like just the ticket – and it’s arriving this October.

The game was announced as part of today’s Nintendo E3 Direct, and promises a whirlwind ride through some classic Mario Party games. It’s somewhere between a new Mario Party title and remake, essentially mixing elements of previous games into a new collection. This includes five classic Mario Party boards from the N64 era, with boards such as Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land making a reappearance.

Mario Party Superstars Announcement Trailer

Mario Party Superstars also promises a bunch of minigames from the series’ catalog – 100 in total, in fact – along with the usual mix of zany board events. All the minigames support button controls.

In other good news, all the modes will support online play – either with friends or random players around the world. It sounds like you’ll also be able to save in-progress online games with friends, which is handy if you end up caught in the middle of a marathon gaming session.

The Mario Party Superstars page is now up on the official Nintendo website, which confirms it will cost £ 49.99 when it arrives on 29th October.