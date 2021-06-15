It was one of the surprises of the Nintendo Dirct at E3, it will feature a hundred games and online multiplayer.

Mario is back! Well, and all the characters from Nintendo’s Mushroom Kingdom, because Mario Party Superstars has been announced, a new installment that wants to once again be the ideal option at parties and meetings, with 100 minigames of the series, tests and fun. Coming to Nintendo Switch next October 29th.

And it will come with interesting news, among which the presence of five classic boards from the time of Nintendo 64, so it promises to be an option that will dazzle the most nostalgic with the tests of the mythical console of the Great N. From Nintendo they promise a hundred minigames with the particularity that all will have online multiplayer and the ability to save in the middle of the game.

It comes with 100 minigames from the entire seriesIn the event we have been able to see some of the fun mini-tests that we will find in the game, with Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser and company competing to be in first place trying to annoy the rest of the participants as much as possible. The ability to play in local cooperative from the same system and also online it will give rise to many moments of entertainment.

If you are interested, you can already book Mario Party Superstars in the Nintendo eShop. At the event we have also been able to see another game starring the plumber and his team that will arrive this year, such as Mario Golf: Super Rush.

