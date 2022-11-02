Yesterday something arrived that many were waiting for switchthe first two titles of Mario Party, the same ones that were launched in the N64 and now they are returning after having exited in the virtual console of Wii U. And now that this release is on everyone’s lips, some people responsible for its creation remember how the development process was.

The composer of these first two titles, Yasunori Mitsuda. Has done Tweet with his memories of working primarily on the first release revealing that a disagreement over the ‘jazz’ music, causing over 200 songs to be removed from the original soundtrack, was more of a mix-up.

Yasunori Mitsuda:”Mario Party was my first freelance gig; the music director told me they wanted “jazz” but all of my songs got rejected—when I caved & asked for pointers, I learned he specifically wanted “big band jazz”, so I have the bitter memory of being like, “seriously?!”🇯🇵 https://t.co/xV3U8bTTDk —GSK | https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate (@gosokkyu) November 2, 2022

According to the tweets, the composer initially struggled to understand the director’s vision. kenji kikuchi for the soundtrack, producing a large number of rejected ‘jazz’ tracks. That was before I found out that the director was actually looking for ‘big band’. jazz’, that means at least 200 pieces of music had to be removed or changed.

It is worth mentioning that at the end of the day the final result caught those who today consider themselves fans of the franchise, because the sounds are still heard, even in the newest game for switch remixes of them were made. But that’s not all, since there are youtubers who use the themes as background music in their videos.

Remember that these games Mario Party are available in the expansion pack switch On-line.

