The famous entrepreneur passed away after a long illness Mario Paglieri. The man was famous as the head of the famous Paglieri company, spokesman for the cosmetic brand Felce Azzurra. The man died at the age of 91.

Mario Paglieri

Here is a little tribute to him.

Who was Mario Paglieri?

Mario Paglieri he was a great entrepreneur Italian born in 1933. As a young man he devoted himself to study, obtaining a degree in chemistry and then specializing in the cosmetics and perfumery sector. It is precisely this latter world that will lead him to success, so much so that he becomes a pillar in the family business.

Paglieri Company

For this reason it has always been defined as the company noseas he was able to create unique and surprising fragrances. He is responsible for the unmistakable fragrance, Blue Fernwhich was initially only available as Cologne. The product invented by his father and grandfather was then transformed by Mario into talcum powder and then into all the cosmetic variants available on the market today.

A man with a culture without limits and great lover of all poetry. Thanks to him many steps forward have been made within his company and today there are really numerous messages of condolence received by the family.

Farewell to the great entrepreneur

The news of the death by Mario Paglieri was released a few hours ago. The entrepreneur passed away at 91 years old, but it seems that in recent times he had been fighting against a illness very sneaky and invasive. The man leaves his daughter Deborahthe grandson Geneva and the companion Rose.

Paglieri Family

This evening his birthday will be celebrated rosary while for the funeral we will have to wait a little longer. The funeral will in fact be held on Tuesday 6 August at 2.45 pm. Today a very important part of Italian entrepreneurship is leaving us. We join in ache of the family and employees.