Nintendo has published a nice spot dedicated to Marioits mascot since the 80s, to remind us who it is and, above all, what its main games are currently available on Nintendo Switchsome of which are expected to go on sale for MAR10 Day and to accompany the arrival of Super Mario Bros. The Movie in April.

In reality, the discounts are already active in the US eShop and the major titles in the series can be purchased with accounts between 33 and 40%. On the Italian eShop, however, there are still no active discounts, although the celebratory bundle is available Nintendo Switch (red) + Super Mario Odyssey + Super Mario Bros. The Movie stickers.

In short, who is Mario? We imagine that in these parts there are few doubts about it, but the video reminds us that the mustachioed and pot-bellied Italian plumber is “a hero”, “jumps”, “bounces” and “flies”. In addition, he “explores”, “scores” and much more. All through sequences of his games. In the end what matters is that “Mario salts the situation”, which has been happening since the 80s. In short, watch the video because it’s worth it.

For the rest, here are the games highlighted in the video: