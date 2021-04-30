After the president Alberto Fernandez will announce the shipment this Friday to Congress a bill that it empowers him and the governors to establish restrictions in the face of the pandemic, the head of the interblock of deputies of Together for Change, Mario NegriHe anticipated that “they will not” “grant him extraordinary powers to dispose of the freedom of the Argentines.”

“We will not grant extraordinary powers to dispose of the freedom of Argentines “, Negri stressed after the announcement of the head of state, and highlighted:” President Alberto Fernández has had, since the pandemic began more than a year ago, all the legal instruments at his disposal ” .

In this sense, the head of the main opposition bloc in the Lower House specified: “Congress provided him with all the requested laws and, in addition, the Executive issued 83 decrees of necessity and urgency (DNU) and 35 decrees of delegated legislative powers linked to the health, economic and social crisis that unleashed the coronavirus. “

“We will discuss the project to be sent by the President. But under no point of view are we going to grant extraordinary powers to dispose of the freedom of Argentines or subjugate the autonomies of the provinces or the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, “warned the radical deputy, in the midst of the dispute that the national government maintains with the Buenosairean chief Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for the presence in the schools.

In a statement, Negri said he hopes he will not encounter “any surprises” when they access the text of the bill, and pointed out: “We are going to analyze the text very carefully when it enters Congress.”

“The message of President Alberto Fernández exposed the failure of the Government in the management of the pandemic, in the acquisition of vaccines and in the impact on the economy. Repeating this same path is to fail again and the country has no more margin,” he emphasized the radical deputy regarding the announcement of the new restrictions set by the national Executive.

President Alberto Fernández announced the sending of the bill during a recorded message in which he announced the extension of the current measures for three weeks.

What does the new bill imply?

President Alberto Fernández confirmed this Friday that he will send a bill to Congress to establish the “scientific criteria” that will allow both the head of state and the governors to establish restrictions in the face of the health emergency.

“In the coming days I will send a bill to the National Congress so that, based on clear and precise scientific criteria, the President of the Nation and the governors are empowered to take restrictions and care measures during this exceptional situation,” said Fernández. during a recorded message in which he announced the extension of the current measures for three weeks.

In this context, the President assured: “In this way I am ratifying my vocation for dialogue. The pandemic demands an immense responsibility from us. And it is politics who must make the decisions and find the answers to the challenge we face. “

In this way, Alberto Fernández will seek the support of Congress, through a law, to avoid eventual rejections and presentations in the Justice, as happened in recent weeks with the city of Buenos Aires.