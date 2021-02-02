The radical deputy and head of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, Mario Negri, crossed to the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla, for saying that “it is almost a joke” to state that rights are violated in the province of Formosa.

“I don’t know how he will be able to continue in office, he no longer has a word to support him”, launched Negri on Pietragalla, who visited Formosa amid the controversy and requests for intervention in the province due to the conditions in which people with coronavirus are housed in the isolation centers provided by the Government of Gildo Insfrán.

Pietragalla had said that there are no clandestine detention centers in Formosa and justified it by saying that “everyone knows” where the isolation centers operate.

“We never said that there were clandestine detention centers. Mr. Pietragalla did that. does not have any kind of shame to change the discussion axis. What we said was that there were isolation centers that became detention centers, but public, “Negri remarked in dialogue with radio Rivadavia.

The radical referent warned that “the Government of Formosa moved comfortably showing the features of the concentration of power, the greatest authoritarianism we have ever known, and the violation of human rights.”

He also warned that President Alberto Fernández “Not long ago he put the Government of Insfran as an example”. And he added: “That worries us as well as the terrifying silence of the Human Rights organizations. If another political force ruled, they would have set the province on fire.”

In addition, the provincial deputy questioned the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero: “He learns things by heart. He is far from grandfather and father. When he says we are the children and grandchildren of grandmothers and mothers, they should ask him why this silence is due. What they think about what happens in Formosa “.

Horacio Pietragalla in an isolation center in Formosa Capital. All the windows have bars and behind him is a boy with a mask.

Cafiero had defended Pietragalla by saying that “it was to interview the entire community, visit isolation centers and determine something that a priori seemed far-fetched, that an isolation center was confused with a clandestine detention center, and that does not happen in Argentina.” And he confirmed that in Formosa “there is no violation of human rights.”

The Government had to admit this Sunday that in Formosa there are cases of “institutional violence” although he denied that there are human rights violations in that province, in line with the position expressed by the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, who went there last Thursday.

Together for Change, together with different social actors, they published a harsh request in which they point out the “acts of discrimination, violence and arbitrariness such as those that are happening in Formosa put the government, in the eyes of the world, on the edge of the authoritarian precipice.”

The request also came after another strong document from Amnesty International, which indicates that Formosa “is de facto deprivation of liberty.” The NGO confirmed that they had already received “serious complaints” of the situation of people who were sent to isolation centers, within the framework of the measures for the pandemic and that they had been transmitted on January 27.