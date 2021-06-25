Mario Negri, president of the UCR bloc and the Juntos por el Cambio de Diputados interblock, expressed his concern about how Argentina is going through the second wave of coronavirus and traced an analogy between the number of deaths due to Covid-19 and the Malvinas War.

“I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t know if we’ll get to July 9 with 100,000 dead. Let us remember that the President said that he preferred 10% more poverty and not 100,000 deaths, “said the official in an interview with LN +.

And he attacked: “There are things that will weigh on the government’s back, like it or not. Do you know how many Falklands there are? 133“.

Likewise, he pointed out harshly against Alberto Fernández for the vaccination campaign: “Beyond arguing, he has to say what is going to happen with the 66 million doses he promised us the former minister (Ginés Gonzáles García) who now drinks beer in Madrid. There are 6 million Argentines with uncertainty about the second dose of Sputnik. “

After Argentina fell two categories in the financial index prepared by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), Negri highlighted: “The irrelevance to Argentina will be paid and we are paying it with the economy“.

“The Government is characterized by a bundle of contradictions, I have never seen so many together. I am concerned that it leads to the country of irrelevance and insignificance in the world that I had never seen. There is no course and we don’t know where we are going, “he added.

Regarding the intern in Juntos por el Cambio for the occupation of positions in the face of the legislative elections, Negri admitted: “In JxC we went a little to the shoulder during the last time. It seems to me good that everyone reflects. We are not all the same. “

“Until recently, the former president (Mauricio Macri) went around the provinces saying ‘go and do the STEP’, but others spoke of unity and others said something completely different. Government disorder cannot correspond to the opposition“, he remarked.

Finally, he criticized the Government for keeping silent in the face of the violation of Human Rights in Venezuela, with Nicolás Maduro, and in Nicaragua, with Daniel Ortega: “They have thrown the Human Rights policy in Argentina. The silence stuns. What happened in Nicaragua seems like a marriage of dictators. “

“I don’t know if the chancellor (Felipe Solá) is the same one I met in deputies or a package who came to take over and does not know. The chancellor said: ‘We are not a gang to vote’ Is the United Nations Organization a gang of countries? “, He closed.

This Tuesday, Argentina did not sign a declaration at the United Nations (UN) to demand free and fair elections in Nicaragua. For his part, Solá argued that “when the analysis of a country in human rights is proposed,” he prefers to vote individually and “do not judge in patota”.

DB