In a very strong speech, the president of the Together for Change interblock, Mario Negri, asked that Deputies sanction Formosan governor Gildo Insfrán. The Chamber is in session this Saturday to discuss the project to modify the Income Tax.

“I hope that this Congress has the dignity of putting a sanction on it so that it knows that democracy is not the property of anyone,” he declared at the end of a matter of privilege, while his bench stood up to applaud him.

“Insfrán violated article 14 of the National Constitution, he laughed at the regulation that you as president of the Chamber made to give the deputies an essential character of free movement, with his authoritarian characteristic he disregarded the DNU of the president of the Nation, “Negri listed.

Fifteen days ago, Negri along with other legislators from Together for Change such as Alfredo Cornejo and Luis Naidenoff denounced that they were held by the police provincial of Formosa when they went to the city of Clorinda.

The legislator added: “Insfrán is not Peronism, it is the model of autocracy converted and used through popular sovereignty to dominate the conscience of the people.”

In that line, compared it to the Minister of Government of Formosa with the Nazi Propaganda Minister, Joseph Göebbels.

“If something was missing to show that this is a caricature of democracy, with a government minister who is a pigeon of Göebbels in his personal conditions, this is what he does in Formosa, he puts deputies and senators from the opposition, scatters in the province saying that they are murderers and guilty of what happens to the people of Formosa. That is Gildo Insfrán, it is not republican Peronism, feel dignity, this House must sanction it, cheer up, because one day it will happen to you“launched Mario Negri.

