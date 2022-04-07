A few days ago Mario Muchnik passed away, an essential figure to understand that culture is a quality of blood. Away from the quantitative criteria that moves the miseries of the world, his activity as an editor will be remembered for blurring the border between science and literature, that is, between rigor and imagination.

Because Mario Muchnik, before immersing himself in the boxes, types and line spacing of the texts, obtained his doctorate in Physical Sciences in Rome, starting to work at the Institute of Physics in the same city and taking part in the discovery of the antiparticle named Sigma+. He did so after completing his undergraduate degree in New York at Columbia University.

In the second part of his memoirs, entitled testing bench, gives an account of the methodology applied to the aforementioned discovery, where the modification of hypotheses was an essential category to find the aforementioned antiparticle. With this, Mario Muchnik makes it clear that it is only possible to represent reality as long as we risk entering into contradiction with it. Only in this way is it possible to regulate the uncertainty of the environment that conditions every elementary component of matter.

For him, matter is a rebellion of nothing against itself, the result of which is a “whole” made up of necessary and elementary particles. Perhaps that is why he connected so much with Julio Cortázar and his literature, since it was Cortázar, following in Borges’s wake, who best conversed with the invisible world, that coming and going of particles not subject to calculation and that underlies reality, demonstrating that in all artistic expression happens the same as in particle physics. Because, just as each particle is associated with an antiparticle of equal mass and opposite charge, in any artistic work worth its salt there must be an underlying tension between two opposing codes.

Something similar was what the writer Ernesto Sabato taught Mario Muchnik when the latter decided to leave physics to dedicate himself fully to literature. Mario Muchnik was then a teenager who spent his siesta hours studying mathematics with Sabato. I wanted to be physical like him. The vocation came to Mario due to the impact of the news of the atomic bomb. The terror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which brought disaster and ruin, would have its origin in the misuse of scientific advances that human beings had stripped of all sensitivity.

Driven by scientific curiosity, coupled with a humanistic sense of it, Mario Muchnik got on his elbows with those books where the relationship between particles and matter was explained, and where names like Max Planck, Niels Bohr or Albert Einstein, of whom Mario would write a biography at the end of the 1980s (Lumen), when he was already a prestigious publisher who had spread authors such as Elias Canetti, Oliver Sacks or Carlo Ginzburg throughout Latin America, whose book the cheese and the Worms It would become one of the essential books when it comes to showing the tension between materialism and idealism, between biology and religion, between rigor and literature. Ginzburg elaborated it from the biography of an anonymous Italian miller who lived in the hills of Friuli between 1532 and 1601.

The list of titles published by Mario Muchnik during his publishing life would give for a longer piece. For now, and to finish, I would like to say that he had the generosity to include me in his catalog along with the greatest names in contemporary literature.

For all these reasons, from this rare state of inert matter that is life, I want to celebrate with these lines the friendship that Mario Muchnik offered me to bring me here. Without her, without his friendship, nothing would have been possible for me.

the stone ax it is a section where Montero Glez, with prose will, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

