There is less than a week left until the movie of Super Mario is released in theaters, a film that is highly anticipated by fans who have been aware of all the video games of the character in question. And now, it has been commented that this would not be all from illumination Studiosbecause apparently there would be a sequel in production.

In a new interview prior to the film’s premiere, they talked about the scenes that he likes the most Chris Pratt and Charlie Day of this work, mentioning that it is something that turned out fabulous. On the other hand, there was talk that there is a post-credits scene, and that this will surely give fans a clue as to whether we will continue to see Mario at the cinema.

This mentioned:

Listen, at the end of the movie there is a post-credits sequence that gives you an idea of ​​what the sequel could be. And that excites me very, very much.

Something that was also taken as a conversation in the interview was what other games in the saga Mario they would like to be able to see in the cinema, that’s where the name of Mario Golf, as they remember him fondly. Of course, there was also mention of Luigi’s Mansionand this shows the interest that Charlie days he wants a movie where his character is the protagonist.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie the premiere 5th of April in theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s good to know that there is a post-credits scene, since many can leave once they are clear that it is a film directed for children. But now, I’ll be in my seat until the last letter is circulated.