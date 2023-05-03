Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is a success that little by little is climbing at the world box office, since a little less than a month after its premiere, it has reached the figures of one billion dollars. However, it could not be saved from such unique piracy, for this very reason they made an illegal transmission in Argentina and now, everything has jumped to social networks.

It has been reported that the tape created by Illumination Studios has been uploaded to platforms like Twitter And till Youtube, and what is most striking is that they are full videos of the tape with good quality. And while it hasn’t been long since Nintendo and Universal they will be thrown from the network, there are cases in which they have been on the internet for whole days.

Obviously, many of these accounts that have uploaded it are new users, since if it was done from some with followers, it would have been a problem if it was directly banned. In the case of Youtubeare channels that start from scratch to avoid strong complications with companies, cases that can escalate to lawsuits.

As we already mentioned, the page of Argentina that issued the film illegally days ago has not been penalized for the moment, but it is possible that Nintendo come into action in a few more days. We have seen all this with ROM pages, with users who are now going to have to pay millions of dollars for years to the Japanese company.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: The tape has been on the billboards for almost its corresponding month, the truth is that I would like it to be transferred to Blu Ray so that I can buy it and see it in all its splendor. For its part, I think that the streaming platform that can host it would be HBO Max or even Amazon Prime.