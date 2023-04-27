Finally, after a few weeks, Super Mario Bros. The Movie It has been released in theaters in Japan, and it is worth commenting that it has been a success since it arrived on other continents. This has led the creator of the franchise himself, Shigeru Miyamotoyou have been surprised by everything that has been achieved with this tape.

This is what he mentioned days ago to the media in Japan:

I had a level of expectation that this movie would also do well as the Super Nintendo World theme park, but I was really surprised that it went beyond what I could have imagined when it finally came out. It takes some luck to achieve this level of success on film. While many foreign critics have given the film relatively low ratings, I think that also contributed to the film’s notoriety and enthusiasm. I would be happy if viewers could say that the definition of what a movie is has changed because of this movie. That shows how lucky we were.

It is worth noting, that the tape has surpassed blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and some others that could be considered as the millionaires of history. This has made fans think that maybe it can beat the first tape of Avatarwhich was very innovative in its day but has not applied for the position in over 10 years.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie is available in theaters.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: He is barely going to complete his month on the billboard and I hope that other tapes are defeated by Mario. I can’t wait to buy the Blu Ray and pay attention to every detail and reference.