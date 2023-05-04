More information about the film emerges from Super Mario Bros. after its recent premiere in Japan. Well, it seems that the change that was made to the character that we know on this side of the world as Spike, was not the only thing that had to be altered so that the work of illumination could be released in Asia.

It turns out that there is another script created by Nintendo and apart from various changes, GameXplain consulted with a Japanese language expert to corroborate the alteration of the personalities of various characters.

To begin with, it turns out that both Mario and Luigi maintain their character but do not make the same jokes in Japanese as in the other versions of the film.

In the Japanese version, Peach never criticizes Mario’s height by calling him “short”. Donkey Kong is less rude, perhaps because of how Japanese society rejects physical contact and aggression. This also means that Cranky Kong is less grumpy.

Bowser is more serious, and Peaches’ song sounds different. You can listen to it by clicking here. Toad is super polite and super adorable.

Lumalee is not a funny character in Japanese nor does she say things to make the audience laugh. And as is tradition, his references to his death have been removed, so many viewers didn’t fully understand this character in Japanese.

Via: roll

Author’s note: It was evident that there were going to be changes, especially in the case of Lumalee and those pessimistic comments that in Japan were going to be identified as something that could encourage suicide and, we already know the situation of this in that country.