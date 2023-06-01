Since the movie Super Mario Bros came to theaters, all it has done is only generate millions of dollars at the box office, and this has made it position itself in good places, being Mexico one of the strongest examples of success. And now, it has been reported that it reached one more milestone, but this is going globally competing with Disney.

This tape created by Illumination Studios has positioned itself as the second highest grossing in animation history, thus taking the place from the successful Frozen of 2013. This movie originally grossed $1.284 billion and the one owned by Nintendo it currently has $1.288 billion generated worldwide.

However, first place now seems far from over, and it is just as Disney, Frozen 2, which at the time managed to raise $1,450 million dollars, so it would have to raise just over 16,000 to surpass the franchise. For these moments, the film has been on the billboard for almost two months, so it may not be possible.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is also available in a digital version.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is surprising that it surpassed Frozen, since this film became a trend as soon as it hit theaters around the world. However, defeating its sequel I don’t think is viable, since there are still a good number of dollars left.