It seems like a joke, but it was almost eight months ago that the movie was released in theaters. Super Mario Bros.which generated millions and millions of dollars for Nintendoand in fact, in Mexico It has become one of the highest-grossing films in history. This has caused, by simple logic, the streaming companies to fight to have it available, and whoever has earned that right, we imagine that for monetary reasons, is neither more nor less than the king of the business, we talk about Netflix.

Despite this information having been confirmed, at no time has any arrival date been given, something that fans have been waiting for months even though many of them already have it in their Blu Ray collection. And now, that the theme of the tape has subsided in a certain way, it is time to return to the trends. Therefore, the platform confirmed through social networks that the next December 3 People will be able to enjoy this production as a family.

For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing. December 3! pic.twitter.com/5nhvrcJWME — Netflix (@netflix) November 9, 2023

For families overdoing Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help heal. December 3!

In case you don’t know anything about the movie MarioHere are some things you should keep in mind before giving it a try:

1.- There was already a movie about Super Mario launched in 1986 called “Super Mario Bros.”, which was a film adaptation of the games. Although the film was controversial and not well received at the time, it has gained cult status over time.

2.- In the Super Mario animated film, the voice cast is essential. Chris Pratt gives voice to Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowseramong others.

3.- The animated film maintains the characteristic visual style of video games. Super Mariowhich includes colorful characters and fantastic worlds.

4.- The collaboration is between Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, known for his films “Despicable Me” and “Minions”at the time it generated a lot of expectation among fans of Mario.

5.- Super Mario’s music, composed by Koji Kondo, It is recognized throughout the world. Many of these melodies are used but with arrangements. Of course, the Japanese musician supervised these changes at all times.

Something worth mentioning is that Netflix does not usually share a catalog between regions, that is, Mario’s film is confirmed for the United States in December, which does not mean that the same will happen in Mexico or in Latam. For example, it was confirmed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for this red site and it did arrive, but in other places they put it in HBO Max.

To follow up on the movies Nintendothis same week a statement was released confirming the film The Legend of Zelda, which unlike the plumber is going to have a live action format. For now there is not much information about it, but at least we now have the director as well as the writer of the scripts. It will be months before we have any news, a process that is not surprising at all, since it is a too early revelation.

We’ll see in December if we have any luck with Mario or if it will come to some other platform like Amazon Prime Video.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: Many will want to see the movie in this format, I bought it at the time in Blu Ray format, but I’m definitely a little too lazy to search the bookshelf and then put it back in its place. So, I hope they do put it on Netflix or HBO Max.