Former general Mario Mori talks about his 50 years in the Secret Services

“Fighting organized crime is not like arresting chicken thieves. At personal risk I went to propose to Ciancimino to collaborate and speak with the mafia leaders to convince them to hand themselves over. As always in these cases, we offered guarantees on the treatment of the families”. Mario Mori In an interview with Repubblica he talks about his 50 years as a spy, revealing some of the contents of his memoir “MM Nome code Unico”.

In the book, Mori writes that the key to understanding the massacre in which Paolo Borsellino died lies in the mafia and procurement investigation, then quickly covered up after his killing. 2The chief prosecutor of Palermo Giammanco telephoned Borsellino on Sunday morning, a few hours before the attack in Via D’Amelio, to tell him that he was entrusting him with the investigations in the province of Palermo. Strange, isn’t it? Couldn’t you have told him on Monday in the office?”, Mori tells Repubblica. And he adds: “Giammanco died in 2018, there were many years to listen to him and ask him the reason for many things. It wasn’t done. It is an observation rather than an accusation.”

In his book, Mori says he witnessed a meeting between Pecchioli, shadow Interior Minister of the Communist Party and General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa in which the infiltration of a young PCI member into the Red Brigades was decided. A Repubblica explains: “It was the end of 1979. I was a silent witness to a dialogue which at times was conducted almost in Piedmontese dialect. The infiltrator had a code name “Fontanone”, never known or seen. Pecchioli asked as the only condition that he be infiltrated and then exfiltrated, as later happened. He helped us dismantle half a Roman column of the Red Brigades”.

About Aldo Moro: “He was killed by the Red Brigades. There are many legends about Mario Moretti, head of the Red Brigades at the time of the kidnapping, but he was a Red Brigade member. He is not the ambiguous figure. Instead I have always considered Giovanni Senzani an anomalous Red Brigade member. Here, on I have doubts about him.”

