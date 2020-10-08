The Mexican chemist Mario Molina died this Wednesday at the age of 77. The news of the death of the Nobel Prize in 1995 has been confirmed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Molina was one of the most important scientists in the world community and one of the pioneering voices in the fight against climate change thanks to his research on the damage to the ozone layer. The researcher served on the Council of Advisers on Science and Technology of the United States during the presidency of Barack Obama. In 2004, he created a center that bears his name in Mexico that has been decisive in the fight of the Mexican capital against high concentrations of polluting emissions. The Mario Molina Center has not reported the causes of death of the distinguished scientist.

Molina was not afraid that his scientific voice would have echoes in politics. In recent years, the chemist strongly warned that science should play a fundamental role in the economic development of modern societies. In his native country, he criticized the neglect and neglect of decision makers in the face of research and development. He called for better teaching and stimulating innovation. Their opinions didn’t just resonate here. In 2017, he described the environmental policies adopted by Donald Trump as “irrational”. A statement that time only agreed with more forcefulness. “The denial of climate change is alarming and, a step further, the denial of the enormous contribution of science for the benefit of society,” Molina said in an interview with this newspaper.

In 1995 the Swedish academy awarded his research, dated 1974, and signed together with his colleagues, the American Frank Sherwood Rowland and the Dutch Paul Jozef Crutzen when explaining the chemical mechanisms that affect the thickness of the ozone layer. “These three researchers have contributed to saving us from a global environmental problem that could have catastrophic consequences,” said the Swedish academics around this time, but 25 years ago. Specifically, the scientists’ research revealed how ozone is “the Achilles heel of the biosphere” and how it reacted negatively if it was combined with chlorofluorocarbon gases, present in everyday objects such as aerosols or thermal insulators. The findings were a starting point for a new environmental awareness, as they led to the signing of the Montreal Protocol, one of the first agreements aimed at reducing human impact on the atmosphere.

Molina is one of the three Mexicans who have been awarded the Nobel. The list of recognitions that he added in a life dedicated to the defense of the environment is long. He was awarded more than 40 Honoris Causa doctorates and various awards, including the 1983 Tyler for Energy and Ecology. The United Nations (UN) named him one of the Champions of the Earth. He is the only Mexican recipient of the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom, a distinction that was hung around his neck by Obama.