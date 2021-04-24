The Transportation Safety Board (JST) released this Saturday the first report with details of the fatal accident on Route 7 in which the Minister of Transportation of the Nation, Mario Meoni, died.

The car the official was driving capsized at kilometer 112, in the town of San Andrés de Giles, in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires.

The report gives details of the procedure carried out so far and warns that “the causes of the accident are under analysis“In addition, he adds that the vehicle mechanical inspection will be carried out this afternoon.

The first data on the reasons for the tragic overturn were known moments after Meoni’s remains were taken to the Junín cemetery, where President Alberto Fernández traveled to see him off.

The first report left unsubstantiated the hypothesis launched by the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, who anticipated that the accident could have occurred due to the accumulation of water on the road.

“Everything indicates that it was an accident due to accumulation of water on the route. When that small layer of water accumulates, there is an ‘aquaplaning’ effect, which gets between the car’s wheel and the asphalt, and causes the vehicle to have no grip and lose its trajectory, “Berni said in an interview with radio. Miter.

The car in which Minister of Transport Mario Meoni was traveling. Photos Emmanuel Fernández.

An investigator appointed by the National Directorate for the Investigation of Motor Events of the JST, which depends on the Ministry of Transport, coordinated the work of a team at the scene of the accident.

The Transportation Safety Board (JST) is a decentralized body dependent on the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, which investigates accidents and incidents that occur in transportation automotive, rail, maritime and air.

Before that first document, Road Corridors, the concessionaire company of Route 7, reported that the first two mobiles that arrived at the place realized that “for unknown reasons, the car in the upward direction loses control, leaves the road, hits against the central guardrail and overturns in a stonemason. central”.

The company also explained that in the entire corridor sector the pavement was wet from rains in the last hours, but they assured that that part of the highway has “good traffic conditions, is correctly signposted and with fully paved shoulders; and does not present problems of accumulation of water by rains“.

Mario Meoni died after an accident at kilometer 112 of National Route 7. Photos Emmanuel Fernández.

Meoni was heading to the city of Junín, where his family resides, after having participated at noon in the meeting headed by President Alberto Fernández in Rosario.

The national official, who was traveling alone in a Ford Mondeo owned by Trenes Argentinos, lost control of the vehicle and died on the spot.

Meoni was born on January 22, 1965 in Ascensión (General Arenales district), 50 kilometers from Junín, and he was the son of Andrés Meoni – a highway operator – and Esmeralda Traverso.

Junín was his “city of always”, where he lived since he was six years old and where he reached the Intendancy in 2003 and kept it for three consecutive terms. In 2015 he ran again and was defeated in the elections by the candidate of Together for Change, Pablo Petrecca.

The first report of the JST

In relation to the accident of the Ford Mondeo vehicle, domain AE759AO that occurred on April 23, 2020 at kilometer 112 of National Route 7, the Transportation Safety Board (JST) reports the tasks carried out by the Task Force Investigation Department or (ETIC) at the scene of the event.

The ETIC arrived at the scene of the accident on April 24, 2020 at approximately 02:00 a.m. The investigators contacted the Departmental Delegation of the Scientific Police of Mercedes, dependent on the Superintendency of Scientific Police of La Plata, to find out the tasks carried out so far at the scene of the event. Then, the JST investigators carried out a first inspection of the accident site, the initial photographic survey of the road and the surroundings was carried out. In addition, among other actions, measurements were taken of the traces present in the place and the accident vehicle, an evaluation of the climatic conditions was carried out. All the documentation related to the event was also requested from the different authorities.

After the initial investigative actions at the scene of the event by the JST and the intervening forces were completed, the vehicle was transferred and put under shelter by the departmental delegation at approximately 04:00 am.

The ETIC went back to the accident site at 07:00 a.m. to continue with the accidentological survey, during which, among other actions, the record of road conditions, terrain evaluations, footprint survey, and other actions were carried out. analysis of the road signs.

Today at 4:30 p.m., the JST will carry out the vehicle mechanical inspection.

The accident investigation will continue for the next few days. The causes of the accident are under analysis.

On Monday, April 26, 2020, the Basic Report of the accident will be published. In this report, no hypotheses will be formulated or conclusions will be issued about the event that occurred.

The investigation is conducted without necessarily resorting to judicial testing procedures, but with the fundamental objective of issuing Operational Safety Recommendations to prevent future accidents and incidents. The results of this investigation do not condition or prejudge those of any other administrative or judicial nature that, in relation to the accident, could be initiated in accordance with current laws.