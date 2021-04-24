The Transportation Safety Board (JST) took part in the investigation of the accident in which the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, lost his life on Friday night, when the car he was driving overturned at kilometer 112 of Route 7, in the town of San Andrés de Giles, in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires.

“The National Directorate for the Investigation of Automotive Events of the JST has appointed an Investigator in charge who will coordinate the tasks of the Field Investigation Work Team (ETIC),” said the JST, which depends on the Transportation portfolio, in a release.

In addition, he explained that “all the necessary mechanisms were provided to guarantee access to documentation and information required for the investigation “.

The car in which Minister of Transport Mario Meoni was traveling. Photos Emmanuel Fernández.

“On April 23, 2021, he became aware of a fatal accident that occurred to the Ford Mondeo vehicle, domain AE759AO, in the kilometer 112 of National Route 7, towards Carmen de Areco, at approximately 21.30 local time. The Nation’s Minister of Transportation, Mario Meoni, was circulating in the vehicle, “the entity said.

In this framework, he indicated that “the next official statement will be prepared based on the work carried out in the field by the ETIC and will be available approximately in the 12 hours after the investigators arrive at the site of the event “.

The Transportation Safety Board (JST) is a decentralized body dependent on the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, which investigates accidents and incidents that occur in transportation automotive, rail, maritime and air.

Mario Meoni died after an accident at kilometer 112 of National Route 7. Photos Emmanuel Fernández.

The car the minister was driving overturned, without immediately knowing other details about the accident.

Meoni was heading to the city of Junín, where his family resides, after having participated at noon in the meeting headed by President Alberto Fernández in Rosario.

The national official, who was traveling alone in a Ford Mondeo owned by Trenes Argentinos, lost control of the vehicle and died on the spot.

Once the news was known, the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, went to the scene of the accident with his wife Malena galmarini and the deputy Carlos Selva (FdT, originally from the Renewing Front). There they were joined by the mayor of San Andrés de Giles, Carlos Puglelli, who also comes from the Renovador Front.

Meoni was born on January 22, 1965 in Ascensión (General Arenales district), 50 kilometers from Junín, and he was the son of Andrés Meoni – a highway operator – and Esmeralda Traverso.

Junín was his “city of always”, where he lived since he was six years old and where he reached the Intendancy in 2003 and kept it for three consecutive terms. In 2015 he ran again and was defeated in the elections by the candidate of Together for Change, Pablo Petrecca.

With information from Télam.

