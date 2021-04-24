Buenos Aires Security Minister Sergio Berni outlined this Saturday your own hypothesis about the accident Automobile in which the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, died on Friday night at 56 years of age, on National Route 7, near San Andrés de Giles.

“Everything indicates that it was an accident by accumulation of water on the road. When that little layer of water accumulates, there is an effect ‘aquaplaning‘, what gets between the car wheel and the asphalt, and makes the vehicle have no grip and lose the trajectory “, said Berni in dialogue with” Saturday very early “on the radio Miter.

Anyway, the Buenos Aires official did not rule out any other cause in the accident: “You cannot rule out anything, you have to wait for other results,” he said, although he pointed out that the most common thing to expect is that it has been due to the accumulation of water en route.

The Ford Mondeo driven by the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, overturned at kilometer 112 of National Route 7, towards Carmen de Areco.

Earlier, Berni had offered his condolences for the death of Meoni through his account on the social network Twitter.

“Great regret and dismay before the unexpected death of the Minister of Transportation of the Nation, Mario Meoni. I send to his family and friends, all my support and strength, in this difficult moment “, wrote Berni.

Meoni, leader radical and referent of the Renovation Front Within the Frente de Todos, he died after his car overturned at kilometer 112 of National Route 7, towards Carmen de Areco.

On Friday, the minister was driving his own official car, a Ford Mondeo, patent AE759AO, when he lost control, overturned and as a result of the accident he lost his life before they could help him.

According to reports, the official was going to Junín, a city of which he had been a councilor and mayor on three occasions. He used to move there every Friday, always driving the car himself, to reunite with his family.

The minister’s wake will be held at the Dos Reís wake house located at Rivadavia 765, Junín, from 10:30 to 12, where President Alberto Fernández will attend.

In addition, they specified that it will be a intimate ceremony in which “only family and friends will be present, limited by covid protocol.” After the wake, the funeral procession will begin, which will pass by the front of the Sarmiento de Junín court, of which Meoni was a fan, and then by the City Council.

