Sergio Massa, president of the National Chamber of Deputies, fired Mario Meoni, the Minister of Transport, who died today in a tragic traffic accident. “Nothing I say will be enough to express the pain and sadness that I feel“, He said.

“The anger of losing a unique and loyal friend, to an exemplary official already an amazing human being. Mario, my friend, I am going to have my whole life in my heart, “said the leader of the Renewal Front, minutes after midnight, when the entire political arc was shocked after the death of the official.

Mario, my friend, I am going to have you all my life in my heart.

As he knew Clarion, Massa traveled to the place of the accident, at kilometer 112 of National Route 7, towards Carmen de Areco. At that point, Meoni lost control of her vehicle, a Ford Mondeo, rolled over and was killed.

Upon arriving at the place, the head of the lower house was shocked by the death of Meoni, who was precisely one of the founders with the former mayor of Tigre of the Renovation Front.

“They knew each other when they were very young. They were provincial deputies together, Meoni for Junín and Sergio for Tigre, they were the youngest in the chamber,” a close friend of both leaders told a Clarín query.

He also commented that “Meoni was a friend of Massa. Without a doubt Mario was very technically solid. His father worked on transport issues in Junín linked to the railroad “.

“Mario Meoni was a guy transparent and sincere in every talk, in every meeting, in every position. He never got angry, he always worked to bring positions closer, in the face of any problem or situation, “the minister from the Renewal Front was described.

In this context, they highlighted that Meoni “was characterized by his honesty, his commitment to democracy and was a constant generator of public policies to benefit all Argentines.” “The most important thing is that he was recognized by his peers and the entire political arc,” they stressed, finally, from the massismo.