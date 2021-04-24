Mario Meoni, Minister of Transportation of the Nation, died this Friday night in a traffic accident near San Andrés de Giles.
Meoni, a radical leader and a reference for the Renewal Front within the Frente de Todos, died after his car overturned at km 112 of National Route 7, while on his way to Junín, the city from which he is a native.
His unexpected death generated a great impact on social networks and many politicians such as Cristian Ritondo, Julio Cobos, Jorge Macri and Margarita Stolbizer, among others, expressed their pain and offered condolences to the victim’s family.
“I am very sorry for the death of Minister Mario Meoni. My condolences to his family and friends,” said Ritondo, National Deputy for the Province of Buenos Aires and President of the PRO bloc.
For his part, Federico Pinedo, former president of the National Senate, wrote: “A great sorrow for the death of Mario. A great person. A big hug to his family.”
The former Interior Minister, Rogelio Frigerio, reported that he regrets “deeply” the death of Mario Meoni. “I met him many years ago in his first term as mayor of Junín. A great person above all things. He is going to be missed. My condolences to his family,” he said.
Governor San Juan, Sergio Uñac, also joined the messages of condolences. “It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the death of the Minister of Transportation, Mario Meoni. We are deeply moved from San Juan,” he said.
“Very sad news about the death of Mario Meoni. A great person, a tireless worker and with a great social commitment. My condolences to his family, friends and fellow activists”, transmitted the Secretary of Parliamentary Relations, Fernando “Chino” Navarro.
