Mario Meoni, Minister of Transportation of the Nation, died this Friday night in a traffic accident near San Andrés de Giles.

Meoni, a radical leader and a reference for the Renewal Front within the Frente de Todos, died after his car overturned at km 112 of National Route 7, while on his way to Junín, the city from which he is a native.

His unexpected death generated a great impact on social networks and many politicians such as Cristian Ritondo, Julio Cobos, Jorge Macri and Margarita Stolbizer, among others, expressed their pain and offered condolences to the victim’s family.

Speechless. Huge sadness for the news of the death of Mario Meoni. My condolences to his family and loved ones at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/4n7mG7MjuD – Mara Brawer (@MaraBrawer) April 24, 2021

“I am very sorry for the death of Minister Mario Meoni. My condolences to his family and friends,” said Ritondo, National Deputy for the Province of Buenos Aires and President of the PRO bloc.

I am very sorry for the death of Minister Mario Meoni. My condolences to his family and friends. – Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) April 24, 2021

For his part, Federico Pinedo, former president of the National Senate, wrote: “A great sorrow for the death of Mario. A great person. A big hug to his family.”

The former Interior Minister, Rogelio Frigerio, reported that he regrets “deeply” the death of Mario Meoni. “I met him many years ago in his first term as mayor of Junín. A great person above all things. He is going to be missed. My condolences to his family,” he said.

Shocked by the passing of @mariomeoni . Today we were together with @alferdez and other colleagues from the cabinet in Rosario. Like every Friday he returned to Junín. Huge coworker. Great guy. Huge sadness. Hug your relatives – Agustín Rossi (@RossiAgustinOk) April 24, 2021

Governor San Juan, Sergio Uñac, also joined the messages of condolences. “It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the death of the Minister of Transportation, Mario Meoni. We are deeply moved from San Juan,” he said.

Very moved by the sad news of the death of the minister @mariomeoni We accompany your family and loved ones from a distance. A person of integrity left. A great leader. RIP – José Luis Gioja (@joseluisgioja) April 24, 2021

A very great sadness for the death of Mario, a friend of many years, a great person, affable, honest and very hard-working. I am very sorry, a tragedy on a route in which he always claimed and worked to improve road safety. I accompany his family. We are going to miss it. pic.twitter.com/2UDZ9EzZVo – Julio Cobos (@juliocobos) April 24, 2021

Great sorrow for the death of Mario Meoni. A great man left. Dedicated, passionate, a good person and a better father. I want to remember it like this, working together. Hug your family and close friends. pic.twitter.com/RQB2cGNf77 – Jorge Macri (@jorgemacri) April 24, 2021

“Very sad news about the death of Mario Meoni. A great person, a tireless worker and with a great social commitment. My condolences to his family, friends and fellow activists”, transmitted the Secretary of Parliamentary Relations, Fernando “Chino” Navarro.

