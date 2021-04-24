The Minister of Transport of the Nation, Mario Meoni (56), will be fired this Saturday in a brief and intimate ceremony in Junín, the city of almost all his life.

Meoni died in a car accident on National Route 7 near the Buenos Aires town of San Andrés de Giles.

Official sources indicated to Clarion that the minister’s wake will be held at the Dos Reís wake house located at Rivadavia 765, Junín, from 10.30 to 12.00.

In addition, they specified that it will be an intimate ceremony in which “only family and friends will be present, limited by covid protocol “.

Then it will proceed to start the funeral procession, which will pass through the front of the Sarmiento de Junín court and then through the City Hall.

Meoni was mayor of Junín for three consecutive terms.

News in development.

