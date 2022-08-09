The writer Mario Mendoza (Bogotá, 1964) entered the kitchen and seemed to see how the objects that had always been there suddenly laughed, the glasses made fun of him. He felt that he was going crazy. The 2020 pandemic confined him to his apartment. He monologued day and night in imposed solitude, sad and without escape: her mother died and he could not go out to say goodbye due to government measures due to the coronavirus. “I came crashing down, I collapsed,” confesses Mario, a phenomenon of readers and sales in Colombia, but little appreciated by critics.

Mario has olive green eyes, salt-and-pepper hair, a full beard, and a thick build. His hands move to the rhythm of the speech and his voice is like a sizzle loaded with memorable quotes. “For me reading is an altered state of consciousness,” he says. Sitting in a swivel chair, he suddenly grabs a pen and paper and scribbles to explain an idea, as if he were teaching a class. The meeting with EL PAÍS takes place on the eighth floor of Editorial Planeta, in Bogotá. In the meeting room you can barely hear the hum of traffic. The cold sneaks in through the window; an overcast but luminous sky saturates the view. Mario is annoyed by the light, he explains that it is an effect of writing for long periods.

Just released reading is resisting, a tribute to reading that weaves with personal stories. He smiles when she says that she had to reprimand the objects in the kitchen. “I felt that they despised me, that they considered me a miserable creep,” she recalls. After the death of his mother, in 2020, Mario had two accidents. First, he was hit by a motorcycle and broke his arm. Shortly afterward he broke his ribs in a fall in the bathroom. For several months he survived with the help of nurses. He was lame, had to sleep sitting up and temporarily lost mobility in his right arm. “I was not doing the duel well. Now, looking back, I don’t know if they were accidents or if they were things that my unconscious looked for without me realizing it, ”he concludes. “I believe that there is a relationship between grieving and hurting oneself, for a reason: part of the grieving process is the guilt of not having been able to do anything for the other. In my loneliness I hatched the worst hypotheses where guilt entered: Why didn’t I invent ways to visit my mother? And that guilt is linked to punishment. So how do you punish yourself? You get sick,” he muses. Writing was his salvation. He devised ways to move, got out of bed and began to write with his left hand.

Perhaps integrity is what most defines Mario Mendoza. At the beginning of it, it was difficult for him to enter the publishing world. His second novel scorpio city, was rejected by seven publishers. He traveled to the United States convinced that he was not going to be able to be a writer and that in his country they did not want to read him. In the late 1990s, a Planeta editor found the manuscript and called him to tell him they wanted to publish it. He changed his academic course in the United States —where he was a professor and would start a doctorate— and returned to Bogotá. “I had to train in defeat, and that is very important, because it puts your ego in its rightful place, because it teaches you endurance, courage, forging a character through blows, like metal,” he says. When the novel was published, critics bruised it. “Feeling like failures is a constitutive part of life”, reflects Mario.

In 1995 he won the National Prize for Literature with La travesía del vidente. She had participated four consecutive years with that same book of stories. “It’s curious that now they talk so much about success, when they should talk more about the importance of failure,” she writes in Reading is resisting.

For Mario, no challenge is excessive. He is one of the few authors who has ventured into several literary genres: novel, essay, comic, youth literature and graphic novel. His books have been translated into German, Danish, French, Italian, Portuguese and Arabic.

Mario Mendoza sits on a bench at the Colombian headquarters of Editorial Planeta, in Bogotá, on August 4, 2022. Camilo Rozo

***

Mario fell ill with gangrenous peritonitis when he was seven years old. The prognosis was definitive: they evicted him. “They gave me the holy oils and everyone expected an imminent death,” he says in the book. During his convalescence, he read the first children’s books that came to him as gifts. Reading brought him back to life and marked his destiny as a writer. “I believe that reading forces us to be in others, to get inside others. It is a healthy exercise that prepares us for otherness, so that when I am in front of the other I can put myself in his position”, he says in the interview.

He devoted himself to literature leading the life of an anchorite and with the discipline of an athlete. “A work depends, above talent, on the temperance of character”, he writes in Reading is resisting. Mario rides a bike and doesn’t have a car. He is not on social media. “They don’t interest me, I don’t want an apology for the self,” he says. “Literary reading directly opposes that oppression. If the system offers us a multi-tentacled narcissism (me on Instagram, me on Facebook, me on YouTube, me on Tiktok, me in my daily selfies, me and my followers), books offer us exactly the opposite: how to get out of me to become others”, he explains in the book.

Mario avoids the cocktails of the elites and the social circles where the writers tend to be. His book launches aren’t in clubs or fancy places, behind closed doors. He does them in public libraries, with free admission. In fact, one of his last book signings was in Soacha, a town located south of Bogotá, where misery abounds and bookstores are scarce. At events, readers often stand in lines for hours waiting for Mario to sign a book for them. In the last Book Fair, in Bogotá, he signed more than five thousand copies. “Many years ago I refused that show where literature becomes, not only elite, but a social spectacle. It seems very important to me to make signatures in Soacha because we cannot continue sending that message of exclusion, that literature is for a few. We have to transform this nation and send a message of equality and participatory democracy”, he explains.

Mario is not a phenomenon that happened overnight. He went to libraries and public schools where, for years, he seduced young readers. According to him, his success is due to the fact that his literature connects with people who have felt excluded. “There is a very deep descent into the unconscious in almost all my work, there is a search for catharsis,” he explains. Mario is the author of blood collection, Tale of a murderer, end of the world diary, lady massacre, The importance of dying on time, Apocalypseamong other books.

The writer Mario Mendoza during a book signing. Editorial Planet

In his work, Mario moves away from convoluted and baroque language. Perhaps that is one of the annoyances of the academy —which he calls “mummified, stiff”—. Critics are suspicious that someone like him is so widely read. “The canon generally discounts or disqualifies books that sell very well. They tend to make a division between the commercial and the artistic; they associate the artistic with the minority, and that division is a bit silly. There may be things that sell a lot, but are innocuous, frivolous and banal. I agree that figures and sales are not necessarily an aesthetic argument, but neither is the opposite, because then we would have to disqualify Don Quixote”, he explains.

The rhythm of his novels and essays is agile; his prose, sharp. He is a keen observer of the chiaroscuros of human life. He writes about adventure, science fiction, killers, the paranormal, and mental health. He always goes towards the introspective of his characters, with a common thread that surrounds the reader. In a world where social networks reign, in a country —Colombia— whose reading rate is 2.7 books per capita, it has captivated an army of readers of all ages: from children who started reading it at school to adults who have followed his career for 30 years.

In 2002 Mendoza published Satan, a novel that intertwines several stories from the massacre committed in 1986 by Campo Elías Delgado, a retired military officer from the Vietnam War. He killed his own mother and about 28 other people on the same day, most of them at the Pozzeto restaurant, which he used to frequent. During the massacre, he looked for Mario Mendoza, a thesis classmate, at the university, but he couldn’t find him. At that time, Mario was a literature student who lived in seedy conventillos in the center of Bogotá. From that very moment he knew that he had to write a novel but, after long years of writing, he couldn’t find the tone; he rewrote it three times until he succeeded. With Satan, Mendoza won, 20 years ago, the Biblioteca Breve Prize, awarded by the Seix Barral publishing house in Barcelona (he has been the only Colombian to have won this award). Again the criticism was relentless. The novel became a publishing success and was made into a film.

***

In his literary discourse, Mario has explored the anguish of the people, the cruelty of the human being. Five years ago he did not embark on a novel (during that time he concentrated on the scripts of his graphic novels Kaopolis, The fugitives Y The last day on Earthand wrote essays shipwreck log Y reading is resisting). After the last novel he wrote, covenI felt that I would not be able to return. He had been devastated. But a new one has already begun that, he says, will delve into the lack of sanity in society: “I think we are all crazy, there is a general delirium, and I am immersed in that delirium.” In the background of Mario’s words, one guesses that an impoverished language makes the world a more indolent place. Perhaps that is why he sees in literature a powerful and beautiful way of resisting.

“Do you think about old age?”

“I’m old now,” he laughs. Old age for me is no longer a theory, it is a fact. I am 58 years old and I am already an old man. I feel that you have to pay the bill for not having made a family, for example.

“And do you regret it?”

-Not at all. He would make the same decisions again, but that bill is not paid when one is young, but later —he pauses and continues—: There is a loneliness of the writer that is very hard. It hurts me when, at night, I eat alone. I am unable to sit in the kitchen, in silence, because the scene seems depressing to me. I have to turn on the TV, watch the news, listen to something…

“What are you afraid of today?”

‘To a prolonged terminal illness. I saw my father die of cancer and it seems to me a terrible disease. I don’t have the temperament to put up with something like that. And I am very afraid of a slander, of someone pretending to be me, supplanting my identity, writing emails in my name and I will take two or three years in a trial proving that it was not me.

