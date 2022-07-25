Lindt Italia reconfirms the Mario Mele & Partners Group, which wins the PR tender for corporate and product communication of the Lindt and Caffarel brands

The race has closed which, in recent months, Lindt Italy opened to select the partner for the management of Media Relations and Digital PR. The pitch, which involved four agencies, saw the important reconfirmation of the Mario Mele & Partners Group. A twenty-year collaboration that continues with a renewed communication strategy that will accompany the evolution of the company and of the two Lindt Italia brands present on the market: Lindt And Caffarel.

Starting from January 2022, Lindt Italia and Caffarel, the Piedmontese company already owned by the Group Lindt & Sprüngli since 1998, they have been integrated through a merger by incorporation procedure, with the aim of strengthening synergies between the two organizations. Another strategic goal achieved by the Group which has created asingle entity and a common industrial strategy, while preserving the distinctive traits of Lindt and Caffarel. Worldwide synonym of high quality, Lindt contributes on a daily basis to spreading the culture of chocolate. Passion, quality and a long tradition are the values ​​of the company that continues to conquer chocolate lovers from all over the world, together with the dedication and commitment that Maîtres Chocolatiers Lindt they dedicate every day to the creation of new recipes, to satisfy the tastes of their passionate consumers.

Founded in 1826 by Paul Caffarelwhich he consecrated Turin as one of the world capitals of chocolate, Caffarel has always represented Italian excellence and experience in the production of chocolate and hazelnut masterpieces. From him the invention of the famous Gianduiotto, one of the most renowned Italian specialties, born from the union between the finest cocoa, sugar and the precious “round and gentle” hazelnut from Piedmont IGP. The Mario Mele & Partners Group will continue to deal with the creation of activities in the field of corporate and product communication, starting with strategic and creative development, relations with the media and activities with influencers, with the aim of positioning the company as a leader in the premium chocolate world and to enhance the Lindt and Caffarel brands, enhancing their distinctive positioning and the peculiar values ​​that make them excellences in the sector.

Valentina Calaminici, General Manager of the Mario Mele & Partners Group, commented this important milestone “We are very happy that Lindt Italia has renewed its trust in our agency after so many years of success achieved together. It is a great privilege for us to continue to collaborate with a company of excellence and great human value “.

