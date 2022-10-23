YouTube channel Dorkly posted a nice video in which Mario, videogame version, meet Mario, film version. All to joke a little about the controversy arising from the dubbing of Chris Prattconsidered too out of character.

Coming out of the classic pipe, Mario runs into his film version, of which he immediately notices the voice of Pratt. From here he begins to explain, in a polemical way, that Mario’s voice should sound in a very specific way: “If Italians are not offended every time you speak, you are doing it wrong.”

In fact, the voice of the videogame Mario is not much Italian, despite the commitment, but we love it so. A more traditional approach was chosen for the film, of course, because it would have been problematic to have the character speak in the same tone and accent as the videogame one for more than an hour. Moreover, it is not that the Mario of video games is too good at making speeches. Let’s say he’s a more physical type.

Be that as it may, the movie continues with the video game Mario going his own way, where he meets other Nintendo characters, all voiced by Chris: Link by Chris Evans, Kirby by Chris Hemsworth and Samus by Chris Prine.