Mario Martínez, in a tribute concert to Antonio Vega in 2010 in Madrid.

Friends, today is a very sad day for LA UNION. Mario Martínez, a key player in our history, participant and creator of great moments and songs, has left us after a long struggle. All my support and deepest condolences to his family. Fly high Mario. D.E.P”. With this message on its Twitter account and a photo of Martínez, the group La Unión announced this afternoon the death of one of its founding members and guitarist. Martínez suffered from laryngeal cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. La Unión began its career at the end of 1982, then, in addition to Martínez, it was made up of vocalist Rafa Sánchez, bassist Luis Bolín and keyboardist Íñigo Zabala. Since then, as they point out on their website, they have sold more than three million records with music with romantic, literary and cinematographic influences.

Before announcing that he was suffering from this disease, Martínez had already temporarily left the band for health reasons. In 2015, he made it known in a statement: “I wanted to thank you for your expressions of affection and interest in these months in which I have been absent. Also tell you that I have recently been diagnosed with laryngeal cancer for which I am already receiving treatment and that will keep me away from the stage for a while”. In that same note he added: “It is a long race in which I hope to reach the finish line as soon as possible to be with all of you again. Cancer is like the sea, you don’t have to be afraid of it, you have to have respect for it. Take advantage of the occasion to insist on the importance of going to the doctor in case of any symptom, no matter how simple it may seem”. However, problems with his health finally forced Martínez to say goodbye to La Unión.

La Unión composed some songs that became anthems, especially their debut song, Wolf man in Parisa single presented in March 1984 at El Sol (Madrid) and which months later preceded their first album, thousand silhouettesin which there were also songs like Syldavia. Other of his great successes were the songs among rare flowersof the disk the damn time (1985); Y Where were youfrom 4×4 (1987). In addition, they achieved great sales with albums like Living East of Eden (1988), now without Íñigo Zabala, and in which they took on the record production themselves, after having counted on Nacho Cano in their first works. Again they achieved number one with songs like Maracaibo Y More and more. Already in the nineties, Temptation again contained several songs that kept them at the top, such as she is a volcano either It was jealousy. In 1992, gathered their greatest hits live long haul train.

In their successive albums, La Unión was interested in including sounds to their usual funky, like psychedelia or soul. In 2002 arrives The Sea of ​​Fertilityin which they repeat success with Love returns. In 2014 they made a long concert tour to celebrate the group’s 30 years.

In May 2020, Rafa Sánchez announced in a statement the dissolution of the group, however, the next day, Luis Bolín stated that the group was following and accusing his partner of “fabricating a hoax, inventing news and taking advantage of his own benefit”, and continued, as the sole founding member, at the helm.