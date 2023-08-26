In mid-August, the Chilean Finance Minister, Mario Marcel, toured southern Chile with his counterpart from the Labor Ministry, Jeannette Jara. They toured nine cities to publicize the pension reform proposal and the scope of the Fiscal Pact. The experience marked the head of Chile’s public finances, who, due to his daily work, rarely moves outside the capital or Valparaíso, the city where the Parliament is located. Marcel says that he was surprised by the number of investment projects and innovations that exist in the country’s regions, which often do not have sufficient financing to materialize. For this reason, one of his key messages on the tour was to publicize the scope of the project of the royalty mining, promulgated on August 3, which will allocate some 450 million dollars to regional development. It is one of the few achievements that the Treasury portfolio has had in Parliament in the 17 months of Gabriel Boric’s government. Both the pension reform and the tax reform –today called the fiscal pact– have encountered obstacles that until today prevent reaching agreements.

Ask. How do you assess the reception that the fiscal pact that was announced at the beginning of August has had so far?

Answer. There has been a generally positive response to the effort that was being made to give it a more comprehensive vision of the issues that affect fiscal space, including State reform and growth. It is a good opportunity to have this integrated into an agenda, it helps to give it greater consistency, projection and security.

Q. Was he wrong in his initial strategy of presenting the tax reform as a single project without incorporating these aspects, when it was rejected in Parliament last March?

R. It was always in our plans to open the discussion. But by entering the work of commissions so quickly, and the Finance Commission in particular, it inevitably leads to delving into tax issues only and makes it difficult to open up. If that reform had run its course, these issues would probably have been incorporated along the way, but hey, you can’t cry over spilled milk. We now hope, with this broader agenda, to convince the different actors. With agreements everyone can win, with disagreements no one wins.

Q. This week he met with the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC), a group of the Chilean business community. At what point is there still no agreement with the businessmen?

R. In general, they are very reticent about anything that looks like tax increases, but, on the other hand, they also realize that there are some measures that have to do particularly with the type of growth, which have tax implications. So, one cannot stop analyzing and discussing it. We agreed that it was a space to talk and that is how we are going to order it on our agenda.

Q. He also met with the parties and set a work agenda for the six pillars contained in the fiscal pact. Where are the main differences today?

R. No differences were revealed at the meeting. On the contrary, a work methodology was agreed upon. The idea is to start next week talking about the first point of modernization of the State.

Mario Marcel, Minister of Finance of Chile. Christopher Venegas

Q. You recognized that growth was not a central theme of this government in the beginning. Chile has been stagnant for more than a decade. Why was it not among the priorities?

R. This has to do with the fact that, for some time, it was thought that growth was something that was more or less given, that it was certain. That there were so many opportunities in Chile, that deep down it just worked. But many years ago, in relation to these types of recommendations, I have said that the economy does not manage itself.

Q. Where did that look come from?

R. All sectors in one way or another have assumed this. From the ruling party to the opposition. At the beginning of the government of President Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), it was assumed that the economy was going to grow more than in the previous period. We came from a few years of low growth in the second government of President Bachelet (2014-2018) and it was thought that this would recover on its own. Later we realized that this was not the case and, on top of that, we found ourselves with the health crisis.

Q. Agreements have become increasingly complex in Chile. How do you see the political environment today?

R. It is evident that we are in a climate of considerable political tension. There are a lot of prejudices, a lot of effort to draw red lines, a lot of gap between the things that one discusses privately with political leaders versus what appears as statements in the press. Paradoxically, today there is a fear of appearing to be in dialogue. I have had to participate in many previous experiences of agreements, negotiations, from which important things for the country have emerged, and in which one confirms that those who agree to agreements, far from losing, often win in presence and strength.

Q. Why does it cost so much?

R. There is a deterioration in the political climate that has accumulated over several years, where governments that do not have a parliamentary majority are combined with a climate that is generated from social networks and that tends to put ideas or ideas in black and white. the approaches.

Q. Former Finance Minister Ignacio Briones argues that the only way out of this trap is to settle the constitutional chapter and reform the political system. Do you agree?

R. The drafting of a new Constitution has inevitably been a source of uncertainty. It is natural that this is the case and it has been going on for a long time. We are about to celebrate four years since the agreements of November 2019 [tras el estallido social]. Despite this, we have managed to reduce uncertainty in any case, but closing the constitutional process positively, with a Constitution that interprets the great majorities of the country and that generates a base of legitimacy that is projected over time, is something that we need and we would give ourselves an important boost, as a society and as an economy.

Q. What happens if the new Constitution is rejected in the December plebiscite?

R. If it is rejected, it is clear that there is no intention of promoting a third constitutional process. And, therefore, the current Constitution will continue to govern, which may be subject to modifications by the normal process and not by this framework that has meant the drafting of a new text.

Q. How has the Convenios case complicated the climate for reaching agreements?

R. To begin with, beyond any effect it has on the environment, when there are abuses, when there is fraud, when there is eventually corruption, it is very negative for the country, it is particularly negative for the public sector and especially negative for those of us who deal with it. that public resources are used efficiently and transparently.

Q. How has it hit you personally?

R. It’s disappointing. It has happened in all governments and it has happened to all political sectors, but that should not be a reason to be satisfied or to minimize the seriousness of what is happening. Now, beyond the reaction of any citizen, which is disappointment or indignation, those of us with public responsibility have to worry about the next step: how to prevent it from happening again, identify where the weaknesses are, where the controls fail. And then, try to prevent this issue from contaminating other decisions, because that means that the cost of a corruption case ends up being charged to others who are totally innocent.

Q. What did the departure of the Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson, mean for the Government politically?

R. From the Ministry of Finance we do not have to look at this politically. But it is clear that later we have been able to open up a certain space for dialogue and that we have to try to take advantage of.

Q. We have had three quarters of downward growth. How do you see the scenario going forward?

R. It is likely that already in July we will have a positive variation in 12 months. And, regarding the fiscal pact and what many say is that it is very difficult to deal with tax issues when the economy is contracting, when we get to March, and the time comes to present a new tax proposal, we will already have accumulated several months of positive growth numbers.