Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood It was a surprise that no one saw coming. Not only does this mark the first new installment in a decade, but this will be a title in development without AlphaDream, since, as you may remember, the studio closed its doors in 2019. Although Nintendo is not yet ready to reveal who is in charge From this project, More information has been shared about the developers responsible for this installment.

Through an interview with Game File, Nintendo has revealed that Some of the developers who worked on previous installments of the series are involved in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, although it is unknown exactly who they are and what roles they have. Considering the project, it is very likely that these people will be supervisors and some key members who will be able to guide the new team.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until the launch of this title to know for sure who the team responsible for this installment is. Although some rumors have pointed to ILCA as those responsible for Mario & Luigi: BrotherhoodAt the moment, there is no official information about it. We remind you that this new installment will be available next November 7 on Nintendo Switch. On related topics, you can learn more about this delivery here.

Author’s Note:

I understand the frustration that some people may have, since it seems that Nintendo does not recognize the work of the developers. However, this can also be seen as a measure to prevent harassment from the public, and it is not as if Nintendo treats its employees badly, since it constantly offers them raises and worker retention is high.

Via: Game File