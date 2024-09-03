Nintendo’s Japanese division has released a short trailer dedicated to the battles of Mario & Luigi: Charge of the Brotherhoodthe new episode of the RPG series that will debut on Nintendo Switch on November 7.

In particular, the video gives space to some of the special attacks that Mario and Luigi can perform during battles, which involve spectacular acrobatics and the use of unconventional tools, in this case enormous iron hammers.

It looks like the combat system will mix a series of different mechanics in order to offer us an experience that is both immediate and fun, but also endowed with a certain depth and a certain degree of variety.

The rest will obviously be done by the exploratory sequences, the many characters we will meet during the adventure, the colourful graphic style and obviously the RPG components of Mario & Luigi: Charge of the Brotherhood.