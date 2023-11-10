Mario Lubetkin, regional representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, in his office in Santiago, on November 8, 2023. Sofia Yanjari

In the Brazilian Amazon, climate change wreaks havoc. The drought in the green lung of the planet leaves entire populations isolated and without mobility due to the low level of the rivers, the main means of communication. It is a problem that threatens the survival of the tribes that live in that place, in particular, due to the lack of food.

It is one of the big problems that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) combats with the new Food Security Plan for Latin America and the Caribbean. A challenge posed by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) – which brings together 33 states in the region – at its meeting in January of this year and that seeks to generate a new horizon 2024-2025 that incorporates the food challenges of today and from the future.

For Mario Lubetkin, regional director in Latin America and the Caribbean of the organization, this is an adjustment that must be made considering the new world panorama. “The world of 2015 has nothing to do with the world of 2023 and the levels of production are much higher, we have all matured,” he says from a meeting room on the fourth floor of the FAO building in Santiago, Chile, where he is located. the regional headquarters. Covid 19 and wars have been great lessons for the organization. But the most redeeming thing, he points out, is that they put the issue of food insecurity at the top of global priorities.

Today, in addition to the Celac initiative, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, pushes a global agenda for hunger from his new leadership of the G20, the main forum for international economic cooperation. “According to the FAO, hunger affects 719 million people, and Lula said that the world learned to be outraged and normalized the unacceptable,” says Lubetkin. And he adds: “Never before has food and nutritional security been at the center of everyone’s and everything’s attention, at a level that I would say is almost similar to the climate crisis. ”.

The FAO has just released its report with the Regional Panorama of Food Security for Latin America and the Caribbean. It is a 76-page document that collects data and statistics for 2022 and provides an updated painting of the reality of the region.

Ask: How has food security evolved in Latin America and the Caribbean?

Answer: For the first time there is a small symptom of improvement in the hunger scenario. As we always talk about bad news, it is good to highlight when it is good. But we are talking about a very low percentage: 2 and a half million people who have left the hunger level but continue to maintain more than 37 million people who are in the hunger scenario, which is absolutely dramatic.

Q. Can we talk about a change in trend?

R. We cannot say that there is a change in trend, although we can say that there is hope that has opened up.

Q. Are there many differences depending on the countries in the region?

R. There are three regions within a region and that has never appeared in our numbers. This means a better scenario for South America, a food producing area; another Central American scenario, where without a doubt the attack of climate change has brutally affected them, to the point that the numbers are similar to those of previous years despite the great efforts that have been made. And the negative trend continues in the Caribbean.

Q. Why is the Caribbean left behind?

R. There may be many reasons, but without a doubt one of the most important is the non-recovery of the tourism industry. The Caribbean people bought the food product and they bought the quality of that product. When they do not recover their activity, because it did not recover, airline companies went bankrupt, etc. This determines that they continue buying almost 100% of food production. But if you have less money and you have to buy everything you consume, you will buy for less quality and that generates an increase in obesity. One of the areas within the region that has the greatest growth in obesity is the Caribbean.

Q. How does FAO plan to change that reality?

R. Now they are considering producing 25% [de sus alimentos] in the Caribbean, which is an extraordinary challenge and which FAO will centrally support. In this, South America has a great responsibility, as a result of the strength it has from a food point of view.

Q. The pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine led to an increase in food prices. How has this scenario evolved in Latin America and the Caribbean?

R. Prices rose significantly, because the food diet in Latin America is more expensive than in the rest of the world. If you look at the averages, Brazil should be at $3.08 [lo que cuesta a una persona alimentarse en promedio por un día], but in the rest of Latin America we are at 4.08 dollars. It is the highest in the entire world, where the world average is $3.66.

Q. What factors influence this higher value?

R. There are hidden costs in the food system. Most of the hidden costs, more than 70%, are determined by unhealthy diets, containing ultra-processed foods, fats, and sugar, which are the cause of obesity and diseases that cause productive losses of labor. And a fifth of the total costs are related to the environment, with greenhouse gas emissions, land use changes and water use. All this is what, supposedly, one does not see in the immediate process.

Q. Although the report shows a slight decrease in the population experiencing hunger, there is an increase in cases of malnutrition and obesity. How does FAO approach this challenge?

R. The numbers are overwhelming. According to data as of 2022, stunting of boys and girls under 5 years of age is 11.5%, which is 11 points above the world average. And the other very strong fact is that overweight among boys and girls under 5 years of age reaches a rate of 8.6%, with a world average of 5.6%. That also has to do with the cultural aspect, with the educational aspect, with health components naturally. And the other issue is that adult obesity is almost a quarter of the population of Latin America, above the world average of 13.1%.