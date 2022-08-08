The ex-soccer player and former Brazilian coach Jorge Mario Lobo Zagallo, the only one in the world to have won four world titles, rHe was discharged this Sunday from the hospital where he had been admitted for twelve days to treat a respiratory infection, after responding satisfactorily to the treatment.

Zagallo left the Barra D’Or Hospital in Rio de Janeiror on Sunday morning and he is already at home, in the neighboring neighborhood of Barra de Tijuca and where he will be able to commemorate his 91st birthday next Tuesday, medical sources reported.

an indelible mark

The former soccer player, who was world champion with the Brazilian team as a player in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962, as coach in Mexico 1970 and as technical coordinator in USA 1994, He was admitted on June 26 to a hospital semi-intensive care unit after complaining of difficulty breathing.

Zagallo underwent treatment against the infection for twelve days, in which he was always conscious and breathing without the aid of apparatus.

Mario Zagallo, nicknamed ‘Old Wolf’, is one of the most important and successful coaches in the history of Brazilian football. Born on August 9, 1931 in the state of Alagoas, he acted as an attacker during his time as a player, in which he defended the Flamengo and Botafogo clubs for long periods.

In addition to being the only one with four world titles, he is also the only one to have reached five World Cup finals in seven appearances. The only title he missed in a final was the 1998 World Cup in France, defeated by the hosts and where he commanded a team led by stars like Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos.

The former coach and former player Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo, 90 years old, was admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro due to a respiratory infection. pic.twitter.com/3AltZWIYI4 – Eliseu Pereira (@eliseupereiraa) July 27, 2022

EFE