The competition of the Kayak cross made its debut at the Olympic Games, Paris 2024 and was one of the attractions of this sporting event.

According to the criteria of

With its waves and sudden exits, this sport became one of the most exciting competitions of the daywhere four competitors jump into the water from a two-meter-high ramp.

There, they paddle hard along a 210-metre course, trying to outrun their competitors and obstacles so that their kayak can pass under a bar.

However, competitors must also be careful not to break the rules so as not to end up declassified, because if they jump a buoy, break the start or row dangerously they would be out of the competition.

To determine the starting order of the competitors, a classification is first carried out, and then it is determined that the first two in each test go on to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The winner of all editions and the big favourite in Paris is the British Joe Clark, who has already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Boris Neveu of France also qualified and now hopes to stand on the podium with a gold medal for his country.

In the women’s branch of this competition, the French Camille Prigent and the Australian Noemie Fox stand out, having already qualified in their respective rounds.

Because of the excitement of this competition, some Internet users have compared the sport to a race of Mario Kartbut with kayaks, due to the large number of obstacles that can lead to any unexpected result.

That is why those who were able to closely follow the kayak cross competitions are already asking Nintendo developers to come up with a way to create a video game to compete on their consoles in this sport that brings emotions and challenges.

LIGHT ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

Digital Scope Editorial

More news