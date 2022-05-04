Mario Kart Wii was launched 14 years ago and despite the most recent releases with Mario Kart 8 for Wii U and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe landed on Nintendo Switch, there are still those who play with it and discover new things.

The secret found after such a long time is nothing more than a shortcut on Luigi’s Circuit of the Mushroom Trophy. However, unlike other shortcuts that can only be taken at certain times in order to cut the track, this one allows you to cut a significant portion of the track on each lap. It’s not as simple as it sounds though.

Jellopuff, the player who made this discovery shows in a video how to do it: in essence, a complete lap is done by standing near the wall and after passing the checkpoint the player manages to find a glitch in the wall that makes him fall. However, the game still records a complete lap: the player just has to do a small piece in contradiction and then cut the finish line again, thus arriving at the final lap. Below you can take a look at the video.

Source: The Gamer