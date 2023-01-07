Nintendo has released a new trailer for the Space Tours Of Mario Kart Tour, which will be available starting January 11, 2023 at 7am Italian. You can see the video just below.

Mario Kart’s Space Tour includes the new course Rainbow Road (from the Nintendo Wii game). It is a route that always puts us in danger, as we can easily go off the track. You can check out the new Space Tour trailer below.

Mario Kart Tour is free to play on iOS and Android and also includes a Gold Pass which gives players access to races and other content.

We remind you that a few months ago Mario Kart Tour introduced a new way to obtain objects: instead of using loot boxes, it introduced a shop through which he sells the objects directly.

In our original review, we explained that “Imagine if one of the most popular and expensive sushi restaurants in the world formed an alliance with an international fast food chain: this basically happened when Nintendo coupled Mario Kart with the mobile market. Not trying to shape it as with Super Mario Run, but fully embracing it. Karts for everyone, karts on mobile, free racing but paid modes, rubies to buy. Machines that need to be unlocked, have an advantage on certain circuits, but little differentiated from each other. Two entities that are too different to amalgamate without shaking have met: and, paradoxically, Mario Kart Tour is much more enjoyable by experienced players, if able to accept it as a simplified Mario Kart, rather than by novices, who will find many difficulties with the control. The latter, designed for one hand and one finger, is simple, but not intuitive. Somewhere in the DNA of Mario Kart 8, u n wonderful game, it is also present here: we will have to see how many will be able to find it, overwhelmed by useless statistics and bogus rewards.”