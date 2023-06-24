Nintendo has announced a track set in Rome in Mario Kart Tour, the smartphone version of the famous racing game. The Night Tour, with the new Romantic Rome track, will be available from June 28 in Mario Kart Tour and will last until Wednesday July 12. Mario Kart Tour is free to download for iOS and Android devices. Players will also find a special tribute to the host city: one of the characters most loved by fans wears a historic all-Italian costume for the occasion: Donkey Kong in the Gladiator version and his kart Cocchio Categnaccio will be available in the shop during the first week of the Tour Night, from 28 June to 5 July. The new Rainbow Celestials glider is also ready for those who want to take a panoramic ride above the city’s rooftops. Additionally, the Lunar Highway course from Mario Kart Wii will also make its debut on Mario Kart Tour.